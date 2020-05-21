         Facebook Messenger enables security alerts to pressures for encryption as a backdrop

Facebook wants to block possible criminal behavior that is carried out through Facebook Messenger and that’s why it’s launching a new feature that Alert users when they may be subject to a scam or receive “potentially harmful” messages.

The company is going to use a machine learning system to detect anomalies, without going into the content of the conversations, such as mass messages or contact requests to various minors.

It will even warn minors if it detects that a person trying to contact them has been regularly addressing other minors

Thanks to this type of analysis, Facebook ensures that Messenger will be able to anticipate a potential risk and alert users to messages that may pose a threat for possible fraud or identity theft. It will even warn minors if it detects that a person trying to contact them has been regularly addressing other minors.

Greater security, without abandoning encryption

Facebook has been receiving government pressure in different countries for some time to end the encryption of your instant messaging applications. In particular, from Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

In October of last year, without going any further, the United States Attorney General, Bill Barr; UK Home Secretary Priti Patel; Australian Interior Minister Peter Dutton; and the then Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States, Kevin McAleenan, published an open letter addressed to Facebook with said request: eliminate the security of communications.

The United States, United Kingdom and Australia asked for little less than the creation of back doors on WhatsApp and Messenger alleging dangers to public safety

The argument for making such a request has always been the same: such encryption protects criminals. They assure that with the end-to-end encryption you cannot fight criminal acts such as child sexual exploitation, terrorism or interference in elections.

