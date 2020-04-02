Facebook launched this Thursday a Messenger desktop application, its popular messaging service, to Windows and macOS with great appeal considering the global situation: group chats and video calls.

Without specifically referring to the coronavirus disease pandemic, the company stresses that “now more than ever” People use technology to keep in touch with the people we care about, “even when they are physically separated,” and they have noticed this in their statistics.

“During the past month, we saw a more than 100% increase in the number of people using their desktop browser to make audio and video calls in Messenger, “they explain. A feature that now reaches Messenger applications for Windows and macOS released globally.

Group video calls in a service with 2.5 billion users

Messenger desktop applications they are not exactly new. Yes it is the macOS, but not so much, the Windows that we can find in the Microsoft Store and whose launch occurred in March 2014.

The new thing is the global launch, the arrival to the Apple teams, the leading role that Facebook wants to give to the function of video calls and the trick they want to play against the confinement of half the world: that of its billions of users spread across the planet.

Because 2.5 billion monthly active users are not anything. And all of them, without exception, are potential Messenger users even if they don’t use the service. “You don’t need to know someone’s email or phone number since all your Facebook friends have Messenger”, they recall from the company in a context in which video call application downloads have skyrocketed.

And how are group video calls used? Very simply. Just install the application from the Microsoft Store or the Mac App Store, start a chat with any friend, click on the camera icon that we find in the upper right and a video call will start with it. Then, to add new contacts, we will click on the corresponding icon located in the lower central part of the screen.

Messenger for desktop uses, among other technologies, Electron, which confirms its arrival on the desktop from the web, React Native and MSYS.