Virtual reality (VR) has acquired greater projection in recent years as consumers accept and adopt experiences with this technology or it has greater applications in the industry. Facebook It is one of the companies that has opted for it.

In fact, the Menlo Park firm is making an adjustment to its division’s strategy. Oculus, leaving its ‘low cost’ hardware to dilute until it is no longer sold, to reinforce one of the products that have received the most since its launch.

Betting on higher profitability

Through an entry on her blog, the developer reported that she will discontinue the Oculus Go and will focus on Quest, this after identifying a great response in the market for this product. While both offer the same VR format, in the second product you get full spatial motion tracking, not just from the head (although it’s also more expensive).

“He has told us loud and clear that 6DoF feels like the future of virtual reality. That is why we are all-inclusive and we will not send more 3DoF VR products « , Oculus details in the publication.

The adjustment is interesting, since Facebook launched the Go viewer in 2018 as an option a cheaper version of the Oculus Rift, standing out because they do not need to connect to anything to offer an immersive user experience. That is, it does not require a smartphone, a computer or a console.

The proposal was very attractive, but it seems that it did not stand out enough to motivate Facebook to continue investing in it and keep it as part of its product offering.

In this way, it will remain on the market until 2022 and applications for this version will be accepted until December of this year, but it was emphasized that Go hardware will no longer be sold after current stocks run out.

Apparently, Facebook’s bet is to reinforce Oculus QuestIt is motivating app developers to turn to this product now, and based on the information released, it is apparently developing an alternative option by early 2021.

VR Market Facts

Augmented reality and virtual reality is one of the most important trends in the technological world, this thanks to the large number of fields in which they can be applied; from the automotive, construction, medicine, to reaching the marketing and advertising industry in its use to design actions of immersive experiences.

We are talking about a market whose global value is estimated to be greater than $ 18.8 billion, according to IDC data. Currently, there are many brands involved in the development of virtual reality technology; Sony, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, among them, all with large projects focused on the design and development of VR viewers, as well as interfaces that offer a great user experience.

Although growth is not yet at levels as desired, it is increasingly common to hear of any activation, video game, or application related to this technology.

In the case of hardware, it is another growing market and perhaps hence the intention of Facebook to establish itself as a reference player; For this year alone, it is estimated that the market for virtual, augmented and mixed reality headsets will represent revenues of more than 1.4 billion dollars, but by 2023 it will exceed 4 thousand 400 million, according to projections from SuperData Research.

