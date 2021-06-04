Facebook Maintains Punishment Against Trump … For Two More Years

Facebook set on Friday the suspension of the former US President Donald Trump in that social network for considering that it deserves the maximum punishment for raping their standards during the deadly assault on the Capitol on January 6.

The sanction is applied from the January 7th, when Trump was kicked off the platform, and occurs after the board of independent monitoring of Facebook said that an indefinite exclusion needed to be reviewed.

Explaining the decision, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, said Trump’s actions “constituted a serious violation of our rules that deserve the highest penalty available under the new protocols.”

Facebook he also said that politicians will be treated like other users when they violate the rules of the social network, in particular in case of misinformation.

After the two-year suspension, a panel of experts will assess whether Trump’s activities continue to threaten public safety, according to Clegg.

If we determine that there are still serious risks to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a period of time and will continue to review until the risk has diminished, “Clegg said.

When the suspension ceases and in case of violating the company rules again, Trump will face sanctions more severe that could lead to permanent exclusion from Facebook, according to Clegg.

We know that today’s decision will be criticized by many people, “he said.” But our task is to make a decision that is as proportionate, fair and transparent as possible, in accordance with the instruction given by the Supervisory Board. “

Last month that independent panel said Facebook reacted correctly by blocking Trump for his comments on the deadly assault on Capitol Hill. However, he also stated that the platform should not apply an indefinite penalty.

‘Insult’

Almost immediately, Trump said the sanction is an “insult” to his voters and renewed his never proven allegations of fraud in the presidential election that Joe Biden won.

They should not be allowed to get away with this censorship and silencing, “he said in a statement.

But Angelo Carusone of the leftist observer group Media Matters for America called Facebook’s decision dangerous. He argued that if Trump is admitted again “the platform will continue to be a cauldron of extremism, misinformation and violence.”

Activists from a group that ironically calls itself Facebook’s Royal Supervisory Board described the social network’s decisions as late and insufficient.

Facebook shouldn’t need a $ 130 million Supervisory Board and a team of law professors to tell it that dictators and autocrats are on the loose on its platforms, “the group said in a statement.

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting videos during the attack on the Capitol perpetrated by his supporters who refused to admit defeat in the November elections. “We love you. You are very special,” Trump said in those posts.

The panel gave Facebook six months to justify why the Trump veto should be permanent, which left the ball in the court of the company’s chief, Mark Zuckerberg, and exposed the weakness of the social network to regulate itself.

Zuckerberg has remarked that private companies should not be arbiters of the truth when it comes to what people say.

The supervisory board, envisioned by Zuckerberg as a sort of supreme court for difficult content issues, said it has begun reviewing its latest decision on Trump “and will offer further comment when its review is complete.”

The deputy director of the Stern Center of New York University, Paul Barret, welcomed the sanction applied by Facebook.

Donald Trump shows how a political leader can abuse social media to undermine democratic institutions like elections or a peaceful transfer of power, “said Barret.

Facebook was justified in removing Trump from its platforms and now the company appropriately decided to more vigorously enforce its rules against other political figures as well, “he added.

emb