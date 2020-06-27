The problem that Facebook now faces in the face of agencies and advertisers has taken its toll. The boycott of the social network as an advertising platform already has a loss figure for the empire of Mark Zuckerberg.

The wealth of the American businessman was reduced by 7.2 billion dollars due to the dispersion of many companies and agencies, while Facebook shares fell by 8 percent at the close of operations on Friday, according to Business Insider. .

The #StopHateforProfit campaign

These losses are the result of the #StopHateforProfit campaign, which was launched on June 19, after Facebook’s refusal to remove and denounce a publication issued by Donald Trump, in which it threatened protesters who spoke out against violence due to the death of George Floyd.

The campaign seeks to create pressure on Facebook to incorporate stricter moderation policies that are applied uniformly for all users regardless of their political or social weight.

Great brands have joined this movement. The first to join were companies like North Face, Verizon and Hershey Co, which during the last week announced that they stopped or stopped their advertising investments on Facebook and other social networks until things do not change.

These were joined by Unilever, a brand that in recent days indicated that “given our framework of responsibility and the polarized atmosphere in the United States, we have decided that from now and at least until the end of the year, we will not publish brand advertising on the platforms of social media news feed Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the United States ”, since“ continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society ”.

The last great blow was made at the hands of Coca-Cola. On Friday, the Atlanta-based giant announced that it is pausing all digital advertising on social media platforms globally, for at least 30 days, a decision that will begin to take effect from July 1.

« There is no place for racism in the world, and there is no place for racism on social media, » said the The Coca-Cola Company CEO and President James Quincey in a statement quoted by various US media.

Income at risk

For Facebook and Twitter, this should be a movement that turns on all alerts. Just understand how the latest figures have moved around the advertising revenue of these platforms.

According to the latest financial report from Facebook during the first quarter of the year, his business had a profit of 5 billion dollars, which translates into an increase of 18 percent compared to the same period last year.

However, there was a drop in advertising revenue in late March due to the coronavirus crisis.

Along the same lines, from SocialMedia Today, they recall that Twitter warned of a drop in advertising investment due to the health emergency. Between March 11 and March 31, the period that fell within that first quarter, its advertising revenue fell by 27 percent.

These figures, with the number of companies that have decided to decrease or eliminate their advertising investments, will simply get bigger in the following quarter, which is not good news for Facebook or Twitter if we consider that they are facing the threat of a platform that seems to go with everything to keep much of the advertising pie: TikTok.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299