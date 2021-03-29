Facebook limits Nicolás Maduro’s page due to misinformation

03/29/2021 at 9:23 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Just yesterday, the BBC reported that Facebook has limited the page of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after he claimed without evidence that a herbal remedy could cure Covid-19. This statement was made in January. According to Maduro, a thyme solution could cure the disease. The result of your statements? You will not be able to post for 30 days. The company said the leader had repeatedly violated its policies on coronavirus disinformation.

Maduro is not the only world leader facing pushback from social media companies about Covid. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro They have also faced action over the Covid posts. A Facebook spokesperson told the BBC that “We removed a video posted on President Nicolás Maduro’s page for violating our policies against misinformation about Covid-19 that is likely to put people at risk of harm.

The Facebook spokesperson has continued to say that “We follow the guidance of the WHO that says there is currently no medicine to cure the virus. Due to repeated violations of our rules, we will also freeze the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only. “