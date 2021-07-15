Facebook launches the ‘Soundmojis’, emojis with sounds for Messenger

Facebook wants to be the protagonist of the evolution of emojis. For this reason, the social network has presented the “Soundmojis”. As the name implies, this function combines icons of expressions with sound effects related. The company assures that they have taken “The best of both worlds” to enrich people’s forms of communication.

Soundmojis are basically emojis with short sounds that work exclusively on the messenger chat. These range from clapping to crickets to drum rolls to wicked laughter. Facebook has also added audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black.

As if this were not enough, the emojis with sound from Facebook allow you to send audio from series and television programs. At the moment they include Fast & Furious 9, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Bridgerton. However, the company is sure that it will add new sounds to the library over time.

How to use the new emojis with sound from Facebook?

Credit: Facebook

Using the new Facebook Soundmojis is very easy. You simply have to access the application Messenger and start a chat. In the conversation window, touch the smiley face to open the expression menu and select the speaker icon. Once there you can preview the emojis with audio before sending them.

You could say that the idea of ​​Facebook is not entirely new. Some users will remember that the defunct Windows Live Messenger had a wide range of features that encouraged – or not – conversations. One of them was the “winks”, which would allow sending animations without sounds. It is basically the same idea, but with emojis.

The new function will gradually be rolled out to all users. This will automatically arrive at the Messenger interface on the web. For mobile device users, updating the app is recommended.

There is no doubt that emojis are one of the most used forms of expression. Facebook ensures that more than 2.4 billion messages are sent with these types of icons every day. Just in time to celebrate the World Emoji Day July 17 the social network directed by Mark Zuckerberg has presented its new creation.

Also in Ezanime.net