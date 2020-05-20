‘Shops’ is a tool that allows companies to transfer their entire catalog of merchandise to the social network

Facebook took advantage of the world situation derived from the pandemic of the COVID-19 to launch his last bet on Tuesday Commerce digital, ‘Shops‘, A tool that allows companies to transfer their complete catalog of merchandise to the social network and their proprietary applications.

Facebook Shops Today Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of Facebook Shops, an online store customers can access on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile, as well as through Stories and ads. As a business owner, you will be able to choose the products you want to feature from your catalog and customize the look and feel of your shop. Customers can browse collections, save products and place an order — either on your website or without leaving the app, if you’ve enabled checkout in the US. For more information on how to get started, head here: fb.me/announcing-facebook-shops Posted by Facebook for Business on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Through Shops, that is of free use for companiesThey can publish all their products on their Facebook, your profile Instagram, the stories that hang and in paid ads on the platform, all without the need to reload the images and information each time.

Full integration of applications Facebook and centralization in a single tool are the main novelties of Shops, since the company of Menlo Park It has been trying for years to gain a foothold in the world of electronic commerce.

“It is a simple and consistent experience in all applications, which makes it easier for people,” said the co-founder and CEO of Facebook in the virtual presentation, Mark Zuckerberg, who added that these days they are seeing “many small businesses access the online world for the first time.”

In addition to Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg He explained that his intention is to expand the sales windows in the future to WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram direct, also owned and where the transactions would be carried out through a chat.

Despite being a free tool, the company hopes that Shops Contribute to increase your turnover with the promotion of advertising on your platforms, which has suffered a severe blow due to the economic strike caused by the pandemic.

“Our business model is advertisingSo instead of charging companies to use Shops, we know that if Shops find it useful, they are generally going to want to buy more ads, and in the long run, we will make money from it, ”said Zuckerberg.

The pandemic of COVID-19 and the consequent restrictions on mobility and calls for social distancing decreed in much of the world have triggered digital commerce, which in United States More than 90 percent have shot up and, in Europe, 82 percent, according to the latest data.

The main beneficiary of this rise has been the most consolidated company in the online sales market, the American Amazon, although firms with a lower volume of business have also experienced large increases in revenues, a space in which now Facebook also wants to play a leading role.

