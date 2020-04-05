The social network launched a version of Messenger for PC and MacOS that will facilitate group video calls

Given the contingency caused in the world by the outbreak of COVID-19, hundreds of companies have had to resort to digital platforms such as Zoom to hold virtual meetings and even give classes, which is an opportunity that Mark Zuckerberg does not plan to miss.

That is why Facebook released his version of Messenger for PC Y MacOS in which it will be possible to carry out video calls group and “stay connected with friends and family around the world,” said Stan Chudnovsky, vice president of Messenger.

Among the most useful functions of this new version of Messenger figure video calls group On a larger screen, you can access other chats and do other activities on the computer.

You can also enable or disable notifications, synchronize the call with your smartphone and it has Dark Mode and the possibility of sending gifs.