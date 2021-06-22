Facebook launches new podcast function and audio rooms | Pixabay

This time we will introduce you to the new function of the app of Facebook ‘podcast’ and ‘live audio rooms’, so keep reading so that you know everything about them and know how to put them to good use.

If you want to be live with a famous person in an audio room, now with the Facebook podcast this will be possible and we will give you all the details in the next note.

And it is that Mark Zuckerberg not only wants Facebook to be used to chat, publish news, videos, make live broadcasts, etc., but the owner of the company has in mind that the application is much more complete, therefore, it will implement the new podcast function, which includes live audio rooms that will initially be available only in Facebook groups.

It is a function very similar to the Clubhouse voice social network, an application where you only interact by audio and lacks everything else such as photos and videos.

This function consists of creating audio rooms or joining one of them so that you can listen to a conversation.

Through a statement, the company announced that initially the function will be available only for Facebook groups, as we said before.

In addition, Facebook said that the first to enjoy this tool will be public figures with verified accounts, including football quarteback Russell Wilson, Grammy-nominated electronic music artist TOKiMONSTA, artist and director Elle Moxley and the athlete who won five Olympic medals Nastia Liukin.

In this way, the aforementioned people will be able to create live chat rooms in a podcast so that they can express different ideas to their millions of followers and even create a discussion forum where everything will be solely by audio.

We are also working hard to bring Live Audio Rooms to Messenger in the coming months, so you can also easily hang out with your friends, ”Facebook added in its statement.

This is how he hinted that the tool will be available to all users very, very soon.

It should be noted that income can also be generated by this platform and when a live audio room is created, the followers of the public figure will be able to donate a specific amount of money through Stars.

Also, there will be other monetization models such as: paying to access a certain live audio room.

