Facebook was not going to miss the opportunity, video calls are now essential to keep in touch with family and friends. The WhatsApp ones are the most used worldwide, but the best-known social network did not yet offer a complete option.

After announcing it a few weeks ago, Messenger Rooms is launched worldwide today. A group video calling tool that seeks to compete with Zoom and the other platforms by offering a service for everyone and thought for have a good time with friends as long as we can’t get together.

Its use is quite simple, even those who do not have an account on the social network can participate. Up to maximum of 50 people, with a code, anyone can join a conversation, but if you don’t have a facebook account What you won’t be able to do is start an online meeting. At Computer Hoy we have tested this service on both mobile and computer, below we explain how it works.

To start a group or couple video call, you must have the Messenger application installed on your device. Whether it’s an Android or iOS mobile or a Windows or Mac computer, you can free download and start using it as soon as we register with our Facebook account.

Once you are in Messenger start a video call or creating a room is very fast. Clicking on the camera symbol, the program generate a code for that video call that we can share as we want, even through the rest of social networks like Instagram and WhatsApp.

The code allows us to invite anyone, be it our contact on Facebook or not. Even if once inside someone is disturbing the meeting, whoever started the room can kick him out.

In the rooms, the dynamics are similar to other videoconferences. If you use the system by computer it is a call like those that allow the rest of applications, but if you use the mobile app things get a little more interesting. Facebook has added filters and masks like the ones we see in their stories.

In addition to these augmented reality filters to play with, we have another series of controls like the one we mentioned before expel a person or can we just lock your microphone just like yours. Facebook ensures that over the months new functions will arrive.

In addition, the company is considering whether to integrate Messenger Rooms also on Instagram Direct and WhatsApp so that all users of its three messaging services can take advantage of this new platform. It all depends on the success of this novelty among people.