Facebook launches its experimental Hotline forum, similar to Clubhouse

Hotline is part of the Facebook experimental area (NPE Team) and adopts the format of a web application, currently in beta, and only accessible from the United States. In other markets it shows a message, in which it indicates that it will arrive “soon”.

This application, as a forum, allows you to participate in discussions ‘online’, where the audience can intervene to ask questions. Although it is similar to Clubhouse, or to Twitter’s Spaces, in the possibility of creating audio-only events, Hotline has the peculiarity that it also allows to appear on video, as indicated in TechCrunch.

The first Hotline event was held this Wednesday afternoon, with the intervention of businessman and investor Nick Huber, who represents the type of content creator that Facebook wants for this new forum, as indicated by the aforementioned medium.

Hotline might not be Facebook’s only audio-only event experience. The company is working on native support for Audio and Video Rooms on the platform.