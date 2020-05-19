The users of the platform will have the possibility to create personalized stickers to use in comments and conversations. In the battle for dominance of social networks, Facebook does not want to be left behind by the threat of TikTok. Now, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has launched its new feature to create custom avatars that can be used in conversations and comments.

Through her official account, Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook application, announced all the details of the avatar launch in the United States. The new feature of the platform allows users to create a picture of themselves and add accessories of all kinds.

The customized avatars came to Facebook:

-We can create our own avatar and have it appear in stories or as a sticker.

-This feature will progressively reach all users.

“Many of our interactions these days are taking place online, so it’s more important than ever to be able to express yourself on Facebook. Avatars allow us to react and interact more authentically with friends and family,” wrote Fidji Simo.

To activate the function, simply go to the top right of the application, where the three horizontal lines are located. Then go down and select the ‘See more’ option, and look for the ‘Avatars’ section.

Then select ‘Next’ and then ‘Start’. Once inside the option, several avatars with different skin tones will be displayed. After selecting one, the creation continues with the type of hairstyle, face shape, eyebrows, nose, body shape and attire.

Once the customization is complete, you only need to touch ‘Done’ to create the avatar. In addition to using it in conversations and comments, you can also share it on the Facebook feed or set it up as a temporary profile picture.

The new Facebook feature is only available in the United States, and will be phased in to other countries. You will need the latest version of the app on iOS or Android to access avatar customization.