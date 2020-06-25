Through the Forecast app, people will be invited to make predictions about the future

Forecast beta is available for iOS.

Facebook released the beta version of Forecast, an iOS app that focuses on making predictions about events that will occur in the future.

Through the Forecast app, people will be invited to make predictions about the COVID-19 pandemic, so Forecast members can now post questions, make predictions about what might happen in the future, and discuss the results.

“We believe that a community built around predictions is not only a good way to foster community wisdom, but also pCan help foster healthier online conversations on a wide range of topicsRebecca Kossnick, Product Manager at Forecast, wrote on the Facebook blog.

1/7: Today, we’re launching Forecast, a community for crowdsourced predictions, starting with a focus # COVID19 and its impact on the world. Read on or join the waitlist here: https://t.co/hL8XmQ4gXO pic.twitter.com/mF83QFVgfa – Forecast (@ForecastByNPE) June 23, 2020

Those interested in participating tThey will have to register with the Facebook group to use the Forecast beta and download the app.

However, initially the platform will be available only to users in the United States and Canada on iOS, but the predictions and discussions will be open to everyone on the Forecast website and they can be shared on different platforms.

