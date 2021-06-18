Facebook Launches Ads Worldwide for Instagram Reels

. videos

Ecuador adds 1,161 cases of covid-19 in one day and accumulates 442,341 in pandemic

Quito, Jun 17 (.) .- Ecuador registered an increase of 1,161 cases of covid-19 in the last day, and its accumulated number of infected during the pandemic amounted to 442,341, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday. The source specified that the death toll confirmed by covid-19 rose to 15,593, which is 18 more than on Wednesday, to which are added 5,582 “probable deaths” with the disease, for a total of 21,175 deaths, whose registration began on February 29 of last year. The province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, is the most affected and, this Thursday, registered 157,800 accumulated positive infections, 468 more than the day before. Pichincha is followed by the coastal province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, which accumulates 60,138 cases during the pandemic, 363 more than on Wednesday. Then provinces such as Manabí (31,540), Azuay (24,084), El Oro (21,091), Loja ( 16,706), Imbabura (14,447), Tungurahua (14,005), Los Ríos (12,443), Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (11,440), Cotopaxi (11,332) and Esmeraldas (8,563). Regarding the situation in the cantons or municipalities, Quito is the worst hit by the pandemic with 145,723 infections, which means 426 new cases in the last day; followed by Guayaquil, which has 40,351 cases, 297 more than the day before. Ecuador has been carrying out, since January 21, a vaccination plan that in that period has received 4,811,469 doses from various international pharmaceutical companies. According to the Ministry of the branch, Ecuador has received 2,200,000 doses from the Chinese Sinovac, 1,427,469 from the American Pfizer and 1,164,000 from the British AstraZeneca. The government vaccination program is at the beginning of the so-called “Phase 2”, which plans to immunize, on a scheduled basis, citizens between 50 and 64 years of age, according to a calendar drawn up by the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the National Electoral Council (CNE), which provides its database. In addition, in this phase, people from 16 to 49 years of age who are in a serious health condition, who suffer from chronic diseases or a major disability, as well as workers from the so-called strategic sectors of the national economy have been considered. Until yesterday, Wednesday, the Ministry of Health had registered 3,133,387 vaccines inoculated to citizens nationwide, of which 2,079,889 correspond to first doses and 1,053,498 to second applications. (c) . Agency