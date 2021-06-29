Facebook launches a newsletter product

Jun 29 (.) – Facebook Inc on Tuesday launched “Bulletin” a newsletter product on an independent platform that aims to rival Substack.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the platform, which is up on Bulletin.com, and featured some of the writers Facebook has recruited.

Facebook is trying to compete with the rapidly growing trend of electronic newsletters, driven by journalists and writers who have left their media in the last year to become self-employed.

The self-publishing platform Substack is a leader in helping writers sell email subscriptions, and has lured journalists with cash advances.

Other tech companies are also competing in this field, such as Twitter Inc, which acquired the Revue newsletter platform.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)