Facebook keeps Trump banned for his hate speech

05/05/2021 at 10:28 PM CEST

Trump has been one of the presidents of the United States who has created the greatest sense of unease in American society. The country was totally divided after his victory, and was further fractured by his march. However, while ideas of disabling him for a possible return in 2024 hover over his figure, social networks they are also wondering what to do with their figure.

It should be remembered that Donald Trump was expelled from the most important social networks (Facebook, Twitter …) due to the constant violation of their rules of conduct. But it is no longer just that, but he was definitely expelled after it occurred the assault on the Capitol at Christmas this year.

It is for this reason that a Facebook oversight committee to decide what they would do with him and finally it seems that he will continue to be expelled from the social network. Of course, Mark Zuckerberg will have to give explanations on what is the way forward with other leaders who have also been expelled and above all, what are the reasons clearly for the expulsion of the President of the United States of America.