It was a matter of time before the social media giant got down to work to collect in one place the best of the different video call apps currently offered by its competition. It is true that in recent weeks we have seen advances in its WhatsApp and Instagram services, with calls of up to eight people for the first and video improvements for the second, but still the final step was missing.

This step has arrived and Facebook has announced the creation of Messenger Rooms, your service of multiple video calls with, as we said, almost all the best of all the others. Video calls can be created without a time limit, with up to 50 people at the same time and bringing together the users of its main services: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp under one roof. And yes, these calls can be accessed without an account.

A solution to unify all your platforms

With Zoom’s impressive boom, now in the middle of solving its security problems, the rest of the video calling world has started to improve by leaps and bounds. Duo has doubled its maximum number of users, Meet has been open to any Google Suite user, Jitsi Meet has emerged and Microsoft is doing the same by evolving its Skype platform at full speed.

But the movement of the social media giant was missing, the owner of the largest social network on the planet and, incidentally, of the two mobile instant messaging apps with the largest number of users. Zuckerberg’s move, and it’s already happened. Facebook has announced the creation of its new Messenger Rooms platform that will be active in a week to go later expanding throughout the following.

Rooms can be accessed from mobile, computer and even from Portal

With Messenger Rooms we can gather up to 50 people in the same room and with no time limit

With Messenger Rooms we can create a videoconference room to which up to 49 more users can join to complete a maximum, for now, of 50 users simultaneously. To start these group video conferences we will have to start from Facebook or Messenger initially, although this will be expanded in the near future to be able to start them from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp or Portal devices.

Once the multiple video call has started, users with a Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and even Instagram account can join it. But there is an interesting feature, that users who do not have an account in either of the two services can also join them, it will be enough for us to send them the connection link so that they can join. Messenger Rooms will also have no time limit as if they have other platforms. Maybe we are talking about the ultimate multiple video calling app.

Without app, encrypted and accessible from anywhere

Initially, only Facebook and Messenger will be able to create these multiple rooms in Rooms.

Accessing a video conference of Rooms will be possible both from the mobile phone and from the personal computer and it will not be necessary to have the app to do it, since it will also work from the browser that we have at hand. By the way, we can also join from Portal, the home screen device that Facebook has been selling for some time.

Regarding security, Facebook ensures that Messenger Rooms video calls will be encrypted both locally and end-to-end, and that the control of these video calls will be in the hands of the creator of each of the multiple rooms. The creators will be able to share the link of the video call with whoever they want and also expel from it the users they consider necessary. They will also have the power to decide if they want their video conferencing rooms to be open or private, and to set the password to access them.

End-to-end encrypted conversations

Attendees of video calls will also have some power when it comes to applying security measures because may inform the platform that illegal content is being transmitted or that infringes on the privacy of other users. In any case, Facebook itself will not be able to access the content of these video calls as they are encrypted broadcasts, so it will have to rely on the users themselves to maintain order within them.

As an addition from the point of view of personalization, if we have the augmented reality app for Facebook Messenger, our calls can be personalized with 360-degree backgrounds and up to 14 available filters. Messenger Rooms will launch in the next days and it will take a few weeks to reach the entire planet. Facebook will gradually release the announced features, such as the passage from the initial 17 users to the 50 totals promised in their note.

