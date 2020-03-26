Facebook is paying its employees a thousand dollar bonus to support the switch to remote work caused by the coronavirus. This was announced by Mark Zuckerberg himself in an internal email.

We also recommend: 40 stories to survive the closure of the coronavirus

The information comes from The Information and details that the company has been transitioning from jobs traditionally managed by contractors, such as content moderation, to full-time employees in recent weeks. Additionally, Facebook is paying workers to stay at home, who will also receive higher bonuses depending on their performance.

Likewise, the company led by Zuckerberg is making a donation of $ 20 million to support combat COVID-19, while creating a 100 million grant program to help small businesses that have been affected by the virus.

According to Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer in an interview for Bloomberg TV:

“These are unprecedented difficult times, and these times are scary, and of course it will not always be this way. At Facebook we are really focused not only on ourselves, but also on the small companies that use our platform because this could be devastating. ”

Zuckerberg’s memo came just after six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area, including San Mateo (where Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters are located) received the order to protect themselves until April 7 as a measure to combat the coronavirus.