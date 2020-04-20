Facebook is investigating hundreds of allegedly false profiles engaged in commenting and interacting on the Facebook pages of the Ministry of Health and La Moncloa. According to El Mundo, all accounts have the characteristic of being beautiful women with an Anglo-Saxon name and an empty profile, including the friends list.

At first glance this would indicate that the government would be using bots to praise the videos They publish on their social media pages, a common practice that is carried out in many countries and that is prohibited in the Facebook Terms of Use.

The presence of bots would serve to amplify the message and position it, since engagement is one of the values ​​that the algorithm considers to promote content on its platform. According to the report, Facebook is already investigating fake accounts and it is a matter of time to know the result.

Governments and political parties take advantage of bots during the pandemic

The use of bots has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic in countries such as Spain and Mexico. The voices against or in favor of actions that are being carried out by health institutions do not always come from real people. Armies of bots hired by multiple actors They are in charge of positioning trends on Twitter without the platforms being able to do anything.

Companies dedicated to offering this service often create mechanisms to avoid detection, as profiles that follow and are followed by hundreds of users – mostly bots – and that are easily recognizable by the date of creation of their profile, which does not exceed two or three months old.

In addition to the bots, Political announcements during quarantine have intensified. Various political parties invest thousands of euros to transmit the message on Facebook. In the case of VOX and PP, advertising is focused on accusation that the government does not tell the truth on the death toll, while the Extremadura PSOE, has published 13 announcements with messages from its leaders encouraging the population.

The case of VOX is similar, since the party invested 1,000 euros in three ads where it seeks to position the hashtag #GobiernodelBulo, inviting people to share the videos in which the authorities are accused of the death figures in the country.

