This afternoon WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram began to present flaws in their service in Mexico, the United States and much of Europe. The main problem is in the images, which cannot be sent or loaded correctly, so be patient if you have to send something.

The problem with Facebook is that it does not load new photos, the ones you already have stored in the cache of your phone if they will appear. Instagram does not update or upload new images and on WhatsApp images and audios cannot be downloaded.

Developing.

