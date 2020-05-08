Updated on 05/08/2020 at 03:07

Facebook It has become the social network where everyone seeks to stay informed, in addition to knowing what your friends are doing during the quarantine period. Through it you can view photos, videos, share funny GIFs, emojis and even personalized stickers thanks to its new function in Messenger.

In recent days many people have been able to use one of the most striking reactions of recent times, the “It matters to me”. This appeared alone without having to make spam comments.

LOOK: Facebook and the trick to know what comments your partner made and to whom

Even if Facebook It can be entertaining, some people can generate stress. Do you know how to give yourself a break on the social network? Learn about the method to temporarily deactivate your account without losing any photo or video posted on your wall.

These are the steps to be able to temporarily and effectively deactivate your account.

When you deactivate your account all the things you have shared will disappear and your social network will be closed. (Photo: Facebook)

HOW TO DEACTIVATE YOUR FACEBOOK ACCOUNT TEMPORARILY

Remember that if you want to recover your account, all you have to do is log in to Facebook at any time. On the other hand, to temporarily disable it, perform these steps.

Click the down arrow at the top right.}

LOOK: Learn how to know which photos your friends liked on Facebook

Select Settings and privacy and then Your Facebook information. There you have two options “Temporarily deactivate” and “Delete account”. This way you can deactivate your Facebook account quickly and easily. (Photo: Facebook) If you choose the first option, you will get a message: “His profile will be deactivated and his name and photos will be removed from most of the things he has shared. You will be able to continue using Messenger. ”When you do, you will notice that you will be logged out of all the devices where you have opened it.

In case you choose to delete your Facebook account you will not be able to recover the content or the information you shared on Facebook or all the content you uploaded. Messenger and all your messages will also be deleted.

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE “DARK MODE” ON FACEBOOK ON ANDROID

Surprisingly Facebook It has launched the “dark mode” in its application, but this time it has done it officially and in its stable version, although for now it is not available for the normal version, but is a new feature for Facebook Lite.

This feature is now available to all users of Facebook Lite around the world. How is it done? We give you all the steps.

Install the latest version of Facebook Lite. Go to the settings menu and scroll to “Dark mode” Activate it and enjoy this function.

It should be noted that in some Latin American countries it is not yet updated or does not receive the latest version, so they must wait a little longer to find the “dark mode” in Facebook.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Tottenham: This is Son-Heung Min’s military training in South Korea | VIDEO

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

RELATED VIDEOS

Coronavirus: what did Germany have to do to make football come back? | VIDEO Coronavirus in Spain: Luis Suárez’s response to criticism of being out of shape | University Sports VIDEO: Gregorio Pérez sends a greeting to the fans. (Video: Virginia Siaden).