It still seems that although time passes Facebook is still the most used social network in the world and, as expected, in social confinement due to the health contingency it became especially important for people to be able to continue in constant communication.

Well, taking into account the above, Mark Zuckerberg announced a few hours ago that he will join the now indispensable reactions, a new one: “I care”, which will be an emoji of a face hugging a heart.

It is the first addition to the list of reactions since it was expanded from the simple button of the recognized “like” since 2015, to give people more empathetic and faster responses to messages and comments from users in the social network.

“We are launching the new ‘I care’ reaction on Facebook and Messenger as a way to allow people to share their support with each other during this unprecedented time,” Alexandru Voica, who is Facebook’s Technical Communications Manager, explained on Twitter. . “We hope that these reactions will give users additional ways to show their support during the # COVID19 crisis,” he added.

On Facebook, we will launch a seventh Reaction alongside the existing six. The new Care Reaction will start rolling out next week globally and you can use it to react to posts, comments, images, videos, or other content on the app and https://t.co/t0PZL74vjg pic.twitter.com/PkpbCoPc4F – Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica)

April 17, 2020

The new “I Care” reaction will be available almost everywhere in the world and will gradually reach users in Costa Rica, to join the six reactions that are already available. This reaction on Messenger is already available in some countries.

Remember, to react to a publication with “I care” you must press and hold the Like button for a couple of seconds and then choose between I Love It, It Surprises Me, It Amuses Me, It Saddens Me and It Makes Me Angry, where it is now also located. He Matters to Me.

Messenger is rolling out a pulsating heart Reaction today so people can show extra love and care to their friends and family. To update the reaction, you can press and hold down the heart reaction to view the new one. To change it back, press and hold the new Reaction again. pic.twitter.com/PufyOsm7zU – Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica)

April 17, 2020

Yes, it is the same dynamic that must be followed to react with any other option already available. While the purple heart that includes shock waves of love, it will be available for Facebook Messenger on the same dates. The emoticon can be used as a reaction and even as a featured emoji in different chats, and this to send messages of support both to your loved ones, and to people you know and who have been affected by the crisis.

In the case of Messenger, you must press the message for a few seconds and choose an icon, there the purple beating heart emoji will appear. When you send it, the other person in the chat will see a little animation.

It is not yet confirmed if this emoji will only be for an indefinite time while the storm passes, as Facebook has done with the flowers for International Women’s Day or the multicolored flag of gay pride or if it will already remain as a reaction in the list.

