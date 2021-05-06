Facebook gets rid of the decision to veto Trump indefinitely and leaves it in the hands of Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook’s supervisory board, in charge of making strategic and ethical decisions about the platform, is not willing to make the decision to keep banned to Donald Trump or to reactivate his account, so he wants to leave that responsibility in the hands of the creator of that social network, Mark Zuckerberg.

It should be remembered that it was Mark Zuckerberg who made the decision to close Donald Trump’s profile on Facebook and Instagram on January 7, after the assault on the Capitol by followers of the former president and that he encouraged them instead of condemning that action.

“The shocking events of the past 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and legal transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden, “so” we believe that the risks to allow the president to continue using our service during this period They’re too big“wrote after suspension Mark Zuckerberg.

Now, Kara Swisher, a tech journalist with great power in Silicon Valley, has told TMZ Live that since the decision to close those accounts was a direct order from Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s board of directors wants him to be the one to resolve the conflict.

The decision is more important than it seems, because what happens could mark the way forward in future conflicts and company protocol regarding political communication.