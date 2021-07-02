Facebook Gaming Expands Its Cloud Gaming With Ubisoft

While Microsoft, Google and Amazon seem to be focusing their efforts on developing a platform for cloud gaming services focused on bringing PC and console games closer to any device, the proposal of Facebook Gaming seems to be looking to take advantage of another of the niches that have been uncovered: mobile games.

And it is that after the somewhat unnoticed launch of its own cloud gaming service at the end of last year, Facebook today shared an important expansion of its platform, already available to 98% of its users (at the moment under an exclusivity within the United States); with the extension of its availability to Canada and Mexico and the promise of an upcoming international expansion; and the incorporation of Ubisoft as its new partner.

This implies that, in addition to the strong support and experience that this company can offer, the cloud gaming service would also end receiving the titles of the developer itself, with highly successful franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Rayman or Far Cry, among other. In this way, the small catalog of more than 25 games currently available on Facebook Gaming, joins the successful Assassin’s Creed Rebellion from today, confirming the upcoming arrival of Mighty Quest and Trials Frontier to the cloud library in the coming months.

However, we can’t get around the fact that while Zuckerberg’s company has self-described Facebook Gaming as a cloud service with a “mobile first” goal, it is not clear at the moment if the ambitions of Facebook will remain in the 1.5 million active monthly users that it claims to have, or if on the contrary it is a first contact to expand to other platforms in the future.

And is that Facebook Gaming itself is already established as a community with a large number of users and streamers from all platforms.