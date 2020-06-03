Manage Activity is ideally suited for moments of transition, such as when looking for a new job or leaving a relationship

Facebook Manage Activity

Photo:

Facebook / Courtesy

Faccebook launched a new feature that will allow users to further manage their profiles, by letting them hide old posts that users are no longer comfortable with or are ashamed to share with their contacts.

The function, called Manage Activity, is shaping up ideal for moments of transition, such as when looking for a new job or leaving a relationship.

“We want make it easier for you to manage your Facebook presence so that it accurately reflects who you are today, ”Facebook said in a statement on Tuesday.

Facebook Manage Activity

Previously, users could delete posts or change settings so that some posts were visible only to the user himself. The new feature, which will work within the Activity Log on Facebook, is focused on simplifying the process.

Users can delete or save posts individually or in bulk. Posts that are moved to the trash they will stay there for 30 days in case users change their minds.

Saved content It is still visible to users, but neither their Facebook friends nor the public will be able to see it. The new feature is currently available only on the Facebook mobile app.

