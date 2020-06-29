These are the facts that marketing, advertising and media specialists should master before starting this Monday: Amazon makes an investment that will move you forward in highly interesting terrain from Google and Uber; Facebook It faces a problem with its main advertisers and it is something that seems to continue to grow; Pepsi It would be the most recent large-scale company to join the boycott against the great social res … and more.

Amazon

The development of self-driving cars is a desire that has a large number of companies globally, in fact it is likely to be the next big step in mobility and transportation. Amazon is one of the companies that have their sights set on it, an example of this is that it acquired Zoox, a startup founded in 2014 and that was valued at up to 3.2 billion dollars in 2018. According to reports from The Information and Financial Times, this is your biggest investment in the autonomous car industry and a strategic purchase.

Burger King

Last week the ‘grilled’ hamburger firm revealed that Ellie Doty was named Burger King’s new chief marketing officer for North America, a fresh vision but with industry experience. She is an executive who has developed part of her professional career in the restaurant sector, fast food, an example of which is that she was recently CMO of Chili’s Grill and Bar. According to available information, the new CMO of Burger King North America will take office this summer, becoming the first woman to assume the position in the region under the leadership of global CMO Fernando Machado.

Facebook

The Menlo Park company indicated that it will inform users that a link or publication they are about to share in their profiles is old news. “To ensure that people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, the notification screen will appear when people click the share button on articles older than 90 days, but will allow them to continue sharing if they choose to that an article is still relevant. In the past few months, our internal research has discovered that the timeliness of an article is an important context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share, ”wrote John Hegeman, vice president of the Feed and Stories section.

7 thousand MDD

More than $ 7 billion is what Facebook has lost in capitalization value only during Friday afternoon in post-closing operations, this stemming from announcements of a long list of brands that announced the suspension of their advertising in the social network; Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Unilever, The North Face, among them. Although some of them point out that it is not due to joining the boycott, the truth is that they are all the context of the campaign that seeks to pressure the main advertisers to rethink their advertising spending on Facebook until it incorporates stricter moderation policies.

Pepsi

The snacks, drinks and food giant is one of the companies that join this temporary « cessation » of advertising investment on Facebook. According to a Fox Business report, PepsiCo has yet to make an official announcement, but as revealed to people within the firm, the boycott will run through July and August. These people described the move as a « global boycott » of Facebook ad placement. If this information is confirmed, it would exacerbate the situation facing Facebook as more and more transnational companies add to this pressure.

