Facebook extends restrictions on Trump’s account “indefinitely”

Facebook blocks President Trump’s account 0:47

(CNN) – Facebook’s restrictions on President Donald Trump’s account will continue for at least the next two weeks and perhaps “indefinitely,” company CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post.

The decision marks a major escalation by Facebook as it has come under intense pressure to block Trump after his incendiary rhetoric fueling the insurrection, which left at least four dead.

If the restrictions are maintained, Facebook could be the first major platform to remove Trump permanently.