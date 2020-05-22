The Facebook logo.LOIC VENANCE / .

Facebook believes that the impact of the coronavirus on spaces and ways of working will be long-term and will change the culture of large companies. This reflection is already beginning to permeate all medium-sized companies that have learned to telework in just two months, but this Thursday it could be heard articulated in great detail by Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of the world’s largest social network. Zuckerberg estimates that half of Facebook’s staff (45,000 employees) will be working remotely within a decade, and left a series of reflections that he hopes “will be useful to other organizations” trying to navigate this new reality.

Zuckerberg spoke about the future of teleworking and offices in a weekly video conference with his employees, which, extraordinarily, he held open to all Facebook. The plan becomes a guide for companies by one of the most valuable companies in the world, whose offices are in prohibitive cities and which constantly needs to hire and innovate. “A product is built in months, but a culture is built day by day over the years. And this is a change in the culture of how we are going to work ”at the company, Zuckerberg told his employees and the world.

The estimate that half of its employees will work remotely by 2030 is not “a goal,” said Zuckerberg, but rather an estimate based on the trends he is seeing as a result of the need to empty offices due to the coronavirus. Zuckerberg cited internal polls saying that 30% of Facebook bosses fully support their teams working 100% remotely, while there are others who find it impossible for their work. He also discovered that many employees are willing to move out of town if teleworking allows it.

“We are determined to maintain the offices,” he clarified. “We do not know what the offices will look like, it is something that we will learn this year,” said Zuckerberg in one of the phrases from his conference that many people identify with at the moment. As a general principle, Zuckerberg told his employees that the goal of the new organization is not to “maximize flexibility” for employees, or that they live where they want as a matter of principle, but “how we best serve our community and foster innovation.”

Zuckerberg took his reflection to a very detailed level. For example, how do you contract in this situation? For experienced engineers, for example, the head of Facebook considers that it can be hired remotely. But for young people new to the company, “learning in person is essential.” Facebook is going to analyze “one by one” which teams can work remotely, which ones can be hybrid and which ones need face-to-face work. For example, computers working on hardware cannot perform their activities remotely. He also gave an example to moderators who monitor sensitive topics, such as suicide or terrorism. Or the sales teams, which for Zuckerberg, “have to be close to where their customers live.” As a general rule, “if your job requires being around the people you report to, you can’t work remotely.”

Facebook has its offices in some of the most expensive places in the world, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. Telecommuting opens another reflection. On the one hand, in recruitment. Facebook was limited to hiring “people who live in those cities or are willing to move there.” That will no longer be so.

On the other hand, it opens the door for employees to find cheaper places to live. Rentals near Facebook workplaces are prohibitive, even though the company “pays well.” Zuckerberg warned his employees that if they change cities, their wages will be adjusted according to where they live. He gave until January for everyone to communicate where they are. “We are going to need everyone to tell us where you are working and we are going to adjust the salary to your location. It is important for accounting and tax purposes. There will be serious consequences for anyone who is not honest about this, “Zuckerberg warned his employees.

Another reflection is whether the company needs to open new offices in places half distance from its large work centers. For example, Zuckerberg cited San Diego as a place a reasonable drive from Los Angeles, Portland to Seattle, or Pittsburgh to New York. It is already building offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Denver.

Zuckerberg warns that they are not going to “open the door and see how it turns out.” Telework authorization will be “methodical”. In more detail, at the moment the criteria for granting permission to telework are having a high degree of experience in the company, having a recent high assessment of your work, being part of a team that can afford it and having the authorization of the head of that team. “Working remotely affects everyone you work with,” said Zuckerberg.

“It makes sense that we are leaders in this because of the kind of products we make,” said Zuckerberg. That’s right, it is the most successful company in the business of connecting people online over the past two decades. Facebook took advantage of Zuckerberg’s talk to remember the teleworking tools he is empowering. These include the work video calling tool called Workplace, the tool for presentations and live videos Live Producer, Portal video calls or virtual meetings with Oculus, its virtual reality division.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe