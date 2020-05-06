first supervisory board, which will be in charge of making decisions about the form and ethics with which certain determinations are made on the platform. A yearning for Mark Zuckerberg to democratize and make his social network more transparent. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> This Wednesday, May 6, Facebook announced its first supervisory board, which will be responsible for making decisions about the form and ethics with that some determinations are made on the platform. A desire of Mark Zuckerberg to democratize and make his social network more transparent.

Who are the members of the Facebook Supervisory Board

The Content Advisory Council was created to help Facebook answer some of the most difficult questions about online freedom of expression: which content to remove, which to keep, and why.

The Council will have 40 members from around the world representing a diverse set of disciplines and knowledge. These members will be able to select content cases to be reviewed and ratify or reverse Facebook content decisions.

Facebook Supervisory Board

The members are:

Katherine Chen Professor, National Chengchi University.

Julie Owono Executive Director, Internet Sans Frontières.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt Former Prime Minister, Denmark.

Michael McConnell Professor and director of the Center for Constitutional Law, Stanford Law School.

Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei Program Manager, Open Society Initiative for West Africa.

Ronaldo Lemos Professor, Faculty of Law, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Catalina Botero-Marino Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Los Andes.

Nicolas Suzor Professor, Queensland University of Technology School of Law.

Nighat Dad Founder, Digital Rights Foundation.

John Samples Vice President, Cato Institute.

Tawakkol Karman Winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Alan Rusbridger Director, Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

Pamela Karlan Professor, Stanford Law School.

Sudhir Krishnaswamy Vice Chancellor and Professor of Law, National School of Law, University of India.

Jamal Greene Professor, Columbia Law School.

Evelyn Aswad Professor and Coordinator, University of Oklahoma School of Law.

Emi Palmor Collaborator and university professor, Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center, Israel.

Endy Bayuni Senior Editor and Board Member, The Jakarta Post.

Maina Kiai Director of Global Partnerships and Alliances, Human Rights Watch.

András Sajó Founding Dean of Legislative Studies, Central European University.

