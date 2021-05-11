Facebook encourages users to read the full articles before sharing them

05/11/2021 at 11:31 AM CEST

Facebook has begun to test its new interface update that will trigger a warning to users to at least open the link they are sharing before spreading it throughout their network. The company has explained that it is trying to get the message to its audience that it is necessary be more informed before sharing something.

The poster that will be opened reads the following “You are about to share an article without opening it”, in addition it continues with a “Sharing articles without reading them can lead to generate misinformation”. Thus, it offers two options, open the article or share it without further ado.

If the notification sounds familiar, it is because it is imitating Twitter, which has used a similar method since September, to the point of United States elections. The bluebird company believes that after months of testing this functionality, the message was a real success causing many people to prefer to read the article before sharing it. In some cases, Twitter has explained that even leads many people to prefer not to retweet the message.

The improvement is also very similar to others carried out by Facebook, such as those that asked you to reconsider your position before sharing old articles about COVID-19.