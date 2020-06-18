The current coronavirus pandemic is impacting our lives in various ways and dimensions, from the places we can go to the way we use our time, the priorities we have, and the way we spend our money.

This has very broad ramifications for marketing, advertising, and e-commerce, as well as other sectors such as travel, entertainment, and consumer goods. But if there is a winner in this pandemic, it is definitely ecommerce.

Online store purchases increased 248% in late May as a direct effect of the pandemic, according to Signifyd data. To get an idea of ​​how important e-commerce can be today, just take a look at DHL Express México. Eight years ago, ecommerce represented only 5% of its business. Today it equals 50% of your income.

According to a Salesforce Research study, the number of consumers shopping online has steadily increased during the pandemic, with 44% of respondents making more purchases online in mid-May, an increase of 42% two weeks earlier. Even after the effects of COVID-19 subside, 68% of American shoppers hope to continue buying essential products online.

This is the case for online grocery orders, just look at Walmart’s e-commerce sales that increased by 74% last quarter, after seeing sales growth of about 25% year-over-year in the US. USA

Amazon’s share value has skyrocketed since the world was forced into confinement and online shopping took off. Internet use has increased by 70% since then, and companies have been forced to digitize and find new ways to sell.

Of course, Mr. Mark Zuckerberg was not going to be left out of this phenomenon, because although electronic commerce will slow down in the latter part of 2020, it will not stop growing in double digits in the coming years, according to specialists. His response was the launch of Facebook Shops, a formula for companies to establish free stores on Facebook and Instagram.

The new properties rock Facebook from its roots as a purely advertising business, leading it to compete more directly with much more established online shopping platforms like Amazon, eBay and Etsy.

During the launch of his new company, Zuckerberg said expanding e-commerce would be important to start rebuilding the economy as the pandemic continues. « If you can’t physically open your store or restaurant, you can still take orders online and send them to people, » he said. « We are seeing many small businesses that have never had online business connect for the first time. »

The pandemic has been devastating for small businesses, with a third of them stating that they have stopped operating according to a survey conducted by Facebook and the Small Business Roundtable. An additional 11 percent say they could fail in the next three months if the current situation continues.

On the other hand, according to a report by the financial company Konfío, it states that one of the most affected sectors has been that of SMEs, an economic segment of vital importance to Mexico, since it generates 72% of employment and 52% of the Gross Domestic Product. Although there are still no exact figures detailing the damage, according to the study, more than 60% of those surveyed considered that they were in a severe to severe situation.

Facebook is betting that attracting more local businesses online will help them to continue the business of SMEs, while also generating great new business opportunities for Facebook. Zuckerberg says that Shops will enhance the standard web commerce experience by keeping users’ payment credentials in one place, which they can then use at any Facebook or Instagram store. There are currently more than 160 million small businesses using the company’s applications.

Shops is offered free of charge, for companies to establish stores on Facebook and Instagram, and not only that, but also includes access to third-party services, such as Shopify, BigCommerce and Woo, to turn the social network into a shopping destination first level.

While it is true that Facebook is trying to take advantage of the situation while trying to position itself as a partner of small companies struggling to stay afloat, it is also true that the pandemic has caused a broad setback in online advertising, which is affecting the results. From Facebook.

In the long run, Facebook hopes that its new purchasing functions will give retailers, large and small, more incentives for their brands to show themselves to Facebook and Instagram users, and this, in turn, will serve to compensate for the impact it has suffered. your advertising sale during the pandemic.

