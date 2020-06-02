When Trump put his executive order on the table a few days ago, seeking to make it harder for social media to continue to “censor” users who kept speeches that collided with their ‘editorial lines’, the first movements of Twitter and Facebook were very different from each other.

While the microblogging network decided to continue labeling (and even hiding by “exalting violence”) Trump’s tweets, Zuckerberg distanced himself affirming not to believe that “Facebook or Internet platforms in general should be arbiters of the truth”.

“Political discourse is one of the most sensitive parts of a democracy, and people should be able to see what politicians are saying.”

Although Facebook, despite also having collaboration agreements with fact-checking companies, in recent years has become accustomed to following less restrictive policies in this field than those of Twitter, many interpreted the words of the CEO of the company as an assignment to Trump and a way to avoid problems with the White House.

The problem is that this has ended up creating problems on the other hand: with their own employees, who do not welcome the fact that his company does not take any action in the face of what they perceive as a threat from Trump (if the latter measure is successful, Facebook should refrain from censoring messages without a court order, at the risk of being sued as co-responsible for the rest of the millions of messages that remain online).

Ryan Freitas, Product Design Manager for the Facebook news section, He stated that his boss “is not right about this” and that he would endeavor to make him “change his mind”. Significantly, he made those statements via Twitter. Other company employees also chose to publicize their discrepancy with the company’s official line, which has led to coordinate to organize a “virtual break” this past Monday.

These kinds of initiatives are not a strange thing in Silicon Valley, whose demographics are also largely progressive: employees of technology companies organize from time to time protests when they disagree with decisions of the same that have a political background, as happened with Google two years ago, after accepting the commission to develop military AI for the US government (the famous Maven Project, which the company ended up abandoning precisely because of said protest).

On other occasions, these protests lead to concentrations of employees around the offices, as a way of making visible the level of support for them. A support that has been much more difficult to measure in this case, with almost all Facebook employees working remotely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Track | CNBC

