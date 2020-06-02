While Twiter is battling hate messages promoted by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, even going so far as to hide the messages of “glorification of violence” written by the president (amid the social protests in Minneapolis), Facebook has not taken any action and that has angered the company’s high-ranking employees..

To contextualize a bit, the Trump message that was removed from Twitter explicitly said that a “shooting” would begin against the protesters if they started the looting. Facebook refused to take action on the same message, And Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Friday that while he found the comments “deeply offensive,” did not violate company policy against incitement to violence and people should know if the government planned to do it.

“Mark is wrong, and I will try my hardest to change my mind.”, wrote Ryan Freitas, whose Twitter account identifies him as director of product design for the Facebook News Feed, referring to the lack of interest that the CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, has taken in taking a position on the messages where promotes the murder of protesters that Trump has broadcast on his social networks. Freitas added that he had mobilized “more than 50 like-minded people” to press for internal change.

Mark is wrong, and I will endeavor in the loudest possible way to change his mind. – Ryan Freitas (@ryanchris) June 1, 2020

This is not an isolated case, several managers of the company have used their Twitter accounts to publicly criticize its CEO.

“I work on Facebook and I am not proud of how we are presenting ourselves. Most of the coworkers I’ve spoken to feel the same way. We’re making our voice heard, ”wrote Jason Toff, director of product management for Facebook.

Some managers encouraged workers to speak openly when they disagree with the company’s leadership.

“Inaction is not the answer. Facebook’s leadership is wrong. I have expressed my concerns internally and will continue to do so. I believe in our mission. I believe in my teammates. I hope we do it and become better, “wrote Diego. Mendes is Product Design Manager at Facebook ARVR.

I don’t know what to do, but I know doing nothing is not acceptable. I’m a FB employee that completely disagrees with Mark’s decision to do nothing about Trump’s recent posts, which clearly incite violence. I’m not alone inside of FB. There isn’t a neutral position on racism. – Stirman (@stirman) May 30, 2020

This Monday, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that the company would contribute an additional $ 10 million to social justice causes.

