Facebook doesn’t care about data breaches

04/21/2021 at 9:42 AM CEST

SPORT.es

An internal Facebook email, accidentally sent to Belgium-based Data News, revealed their strategy to deal with the leak of account details of 533 million users. It suggests that the social network expected more incidents of this type and planned to frame it as a problem of the industry that was normal. He also said that the media attention would die out.

As a result, he planned to issue limited statements on the matter. Facebook confirmed that the memo was genuine, telling the BBC: “We understand people’s concerns., so we continue to strengthen our systems to make it harder to scrape Facebook without our permission and go after the people behind it. “

Later, a spokesperson He added that LinkedIn and Clubhouse had also faced “data mining” issues.. Data from 533 million people in 106 countries was posted on a hacking forum earlier this month. Facebook said the data was old, from a leak previously reported in 2019. It has denied any wrongdoing, saying the data was extracted from information publicly available on the site.