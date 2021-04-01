Facebook does not pay, but there is a lot of business behind

What for some is curiosity or hobby is a business for our protagonists of today. In fact, there are those who even saw their economic potential from the moment they met them. Anonymous and famous use the Instagram filters of these Spaniards, who believe that augmented reality still has a lot to teach us in this field.

Facebook’s Spark AR Studio has made anyone create their own filters for Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, his ‘sister’ Instagram, and the messenger service Messenger. Neither Facebook nor TikTok, another of the services that exploits the filters, pay the creators, as confirmed by sources from companies in Spain to Xataka. However, brands and influencers are willing to pay to have their custom filter. And there are those who have known how to take advantage of it.

Among the pioneers is Aline Lorenzo. This Brazilian resident in Galicia was previously a fashion influencer, and in 2019 she began spreading her own filters. She is one of the oldest; next to Aline, Álvaro Sicilia, Daniel Betancourt and Alberto Linares have turned daily entertainment into a form of business in these two years.

Instagram does not pay, but many other people do

Madrid’s Álvaro Sicilia, 29, is today the CEO of FiltrosInsta. Sicilia was working in 2018 at the radio station MegaStarFM, where she created content for Instagram, when she accessed the beta program of filter creators launched by Facebook. “That was the origin of everything,” he remembers today for Xataka.

At first, Sicilia had no intention of monetizing what it learned, but influencers and brands approached it and asked if it could design a filter for them. Thus, FiltrosInsta has been running since November 2018.

For a time, he combined his work at the company with the radio. However, he is now dedicated to his entrepreneurship full time. The “strongest” clients are communication agencies, and it creates filters for Spanish and Latin American companies. Too, they highlight the shopping centers that want to use them; “I imagine that, above all, because we have the option of generating an experience in a place”.

The Madrilenian ensures that his team commands every day “two or three budgets, and that is wonderful for the time we are in”. In general, clients come to them with an idea, and Sicilia and company advise them and give them “the keys” to make their campaign viral, “that it does not remain in a filter-driven creativity, but in an augmented reality experience.”

Sicilia defends this technology to communicate with gamified experiences: “Advertising becomes active, that is, the user is the protagonist of the action. Furthermore, communicating with him through a game is much more entertaining and the experience is much more impressive than if he is a passive person who only hears messages and noise ”.

Among the filters he has created, the young man highlights one for the SmileEat brand of baby food, with which you could become one of the three Wise Men. Each time it was shared, the company donated a jar to the Food Bank. “It was a campaign that encompassed everything [publicidad y solidaridad], wonderful”.

What started as a hobby has become a business

Many may not be familiar with the name Daniel Betancort, but this 24-year-old from Lanzarote, who currently resides on the island after having lived in Australia, was the creator in December 2019 of a filter that said which animal we resembled and which was reproduced 300 million times in eight months. In addition, it was used by influencers such as AuronPlay or Wismichu.

Today, Betancort recalls that virality for Xataka as “an incredible sensation: he had an average of 10,000 new followers every day, and about 40 or 50 direct messages that he always tried to respond to. This lasted about three weeks, but the strongest was the first, without a doubt ”.

It was precisely in Australia where his interest in Instagram filters began. “I saw it as a novel tool to express my creativity and make it easily reach people.” With no knowledge of graphic design, what started out as fun turned into business more than seven months after starting.

“I never came to imagine that I could take it as a job”, Explain. “I had zero knowledge of how social media worked from a business and digital marketing point of view. I didn’t even know how to make an invoice ”. Today, although he likes what he does, he has other wishes: “My dream would be to create my own social network.”

Every month is different for Betancort: there are some in which he has generated a score of filters and others in which he has only created two or three. Focused on beauty, he charges 150 euros for one, “But I have colleagues who do not work for less than 800 euros per filter. Obviously they have their respective careers and are much more educated than me, and when they work they do so with large companies ”.

Unlike Sicilia, whose company is more focused on communication agencies and brands, most of Betancort’s work is with influencers and public figures. His work with them is not around briefings or video-call meetings: “I always tend to speak in a more casual way, either on Instagram or WhatsApp, and they tend to give me more freedom and less pressure in terms of time.” Currently, he designs for Kora Organics, the Miranda Kerr cosmetic line, and has pending commissions for “small Spanish companies”.

An agency specialized in filters

His filter for the singer Cecilio G., with which anyone can put the tattoos of the Barcelona man, went viral thanks to the singer’s fans. Alberto Linares, 35 years old and currently living in Barcelona, ​​is one of the founders of the augmented reality company for brands EveryWoah. From the beginning, he did see the possibility of monetizing Instagram filters, and today he has become a partner of Facebook’s Spark AR: “Having Facebook support you and having your project used by millions of people is a cool feeling”, account to Engadget.

Since mid-2017, Linares and his team have launched some 85 public campaigns with Instagram filters for brands. The price of each one is calculated according to the complexity: “It is not the same to develop a sticker on the cheek than a minigame”. The “craziest” they have launched was that of the Freedom campaign for Desigual: I wanted to criticize Instagram’s censorship of female nipples, precisely by covering them with illustrations. And like female nipples, the filter was also censored: “We had to ask for a review explaining that it is not a nudist filter, because it is precisely covering the nipples, and they approved it.”

The Future of Filters: Ray-Ban Eyewear and a Powerful Creative Community

Regarding what is to come, Betancort believes that filters will become more popular and points out possible trends: “I imagine all the clothing store websites with the possibility of trying on their clothes with the mobile camera.”

Sicily also yearns for “merge the digital realm with reality, because, after all, we still have a piece of glass that separates these two worlds. The reality is that Instagram, and therefore Facebook, is betting a lot on this technology, given that it is building its augmented reality glasses with Ray-Ban ”. He also cites Google’s ARCore or Apple’s augmented reality glasses (“let’s hope they come soon”) as examples of what is to come.

For the founder of Filtrosinsta, the next step is to bring augmented reality to e-commerce, now that Amazon and Shopify explore this possibility: “In the end, each person wants to solve the question of ‘what’s in here for me’. It’s great for e-commerce if you can suddenly try on a cap, glasses, watches, sneakers… just like on Snapchat ”.

Linares, who also has his sights set on Apple glasses, believes that “now perhaps there is a bit of saturation, because there are so many creators.” However, so many inventors are not a problem for him: “They have learned at a technological level what augmented reality is and They come up with a lot of super creative ideas. We are helping them reinvent the future”. Thus, perhaps in the next report we will talk about creators of filters for glasses, in which the screen that limits the two worlds is just a glass before our eyes.

Images | Álvaro Sicilia, Daniel Betancort and Alberto Linares.