Coca Cola, Verizon, Hershey’s and Levi’s are just some of the American companies that have decided suspend your advertising campaigns on Facebook, in a real boycott of this platform, which is questioned about the way in which the social uprising against racism has been confronted, and for the contents of violence and hatred that spread on that social network.

The last to join has been Starbucks, which this Sunday announced that it was suspending its advertising investment in the company of Mark Zuckerberg, which also owns Instagram.

In addition, the Seattle-based coffee and internet chain reported that it was in contact with civil rights organizations in the fight against hate messages that are broadcast on social media.

Starbucks, however, clarified that its decision is allegedly unrelated to the #StopHateForProfit campaign boycott call. Behind this hashtag, which has gone viral on social networks, is, among other groups, the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish-American non-governmental organization that fights against messages of hate and racism.

The boycott campaign calls on large companies to stop publishing their ads on Facebook during the month of July. « Let’s send him a message: his earnings will never be worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism and violence, » they say on their website.

Starbucks joins an ever-growing list of companies that, while not directly echoing the boycott, have slowed their advertising on social media.

To those already mentioned are added Unilever, European company behind brands like Ben & Jerry’s and Dove; Patagonia, The North Face, Eddie Bauer and REIof mountain clothing and equipment; Magnolia pictures, from the film industry; Sling, from the automotive industry, and a dozen other small companies.

Unilever, which in addition to Dove has a dozen brands of care and hygiene products, spent about 42 million on Facebook in 2019. This year, it had invested almost 12 million until June 25, according to the data company. Pathmatics advertising, cited by NBC News. [¿Es posible decirle adiós a Facebook?]

Coca-Cola, one of the largest companies that also announced a pause in its social media ads during July, stated in a statement that « we will take this time to reevaluate our standards (…) and see what else we can expect from our social media partners to rid their platforms of hate, violence and inappropriate content. «

These ads dropped Facebook’s market value by more than 8%, which means a loss of about 50 billion. The effect also hit Twitter, whose value fell 7% this Friday. [Trump firma orden ejecutiva para responsabilizar a las redes sociales por lo que se publique en sus plataformas tras pelea con Twitter]

Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s vice president of Marketing, said the company is focused on punishing hate messages posted on its platform.

« Our conversations with civil rights organizations is how, together, we can be a force for good, » Everson said.

Sarah Personette, Vice President, Customer Solutions, Twitter, stated, « The company’s mission is to serve the public conversation and ensure that we are a place where people can make human connections, seek and receive authentic information, and where they can express themselves freely. and safe. «