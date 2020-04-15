Facebook is developing a tool to combat trolls and scammers within the social network. The company’s research division released a document detailing a simulation system with bots that carry out behaviors similar to those we carry out on the platform, such as commenting on publications, sharing them and even adopting abusive behavior.

The system is known as WES: Simulation of user interaction based on agent and real infrastructure, and according to the document description, simulate social media interactions in an infrastructure consisting of hundreds of millions of lines of code. Facebook mentions that WES is not only useful for correcting software changes and testing updates, but also focuses on user interactions mediated by the system.

In practical terms, the simulation WES would be like a video game in which you have a group of players who work to meet certain objectives on a software platform. Through artificial intelligence systems, simulation can train players – in this case, bots – to behave in a way that contravenes Facebook’s terms of use.

Bots interact on a small and secure version of Facebook

These bots interact with each other in a reduced version and secure from Facebook. While some behave according to the rules of the social network, others get out of the mold. The document talks about a model for train a bot to scam a victim, although it does not offer specific details for security reasons.

“The booster learning reward for the scammer bot is based on its ability to find suitable targets,” the researchers say. These candidates would be other rule-based bots that exhibit probable behaviors. The system does not require involving a large number of actors, although it benefits from its existence since it can be simulated on a large scale.

Other abusive behaviors are stealing information from other bots or simply searching for prohibited content that goes against the rules of the platform.

Unlike a traditional model where a series of steps are followed, WES trains bots to execute certain actions under the platform. The company currently relies on Sapienz technology to perform automated tests, although in this case, WES differs due to its approach to machine learning (or machine learning).

According to Facebook, the simulation runs in an isolated and secure manner, and will serve to improve the ability to detect malicious actors as well as investigate possible privacy issues on the real platform.

👇 More in Explica.co