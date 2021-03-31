Facebook denies it encourages polarization, launches tools to control content

Mar 31 (Reuters) – Facebook Inc will allow its users to personalize the content on their home page and give them control over who can comment on their posts, the social media giant said on Wednesday.

The company will also offer a content filter bar that would allow users to switch between algorithmically prioritizing their content or displaying it in order of publication.

The changes occur at a time when the world’s largest social network has faced criticism for its role in spreading hate speech and disinformation globally on all its platforms.

Users can manage the comments of any publication, through options such as accepting that anyone who can see the entry or only people and pages that they tag, said Facebook in a blog https://bit.ly/3rCxKEr.

Meanwhile, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs and Communication, said in a Medium post Wednesday that the company’s algorithms are not conducive to polarization.

“The reality is, it is not in Facebook’s interest – in financial or reputational terms – to continually turn up the heat and drive users toward increasingly extreme content,” Clegg said.

He also noted that most of Facebook’s revenue comes from advertising and that advertisers do not want their brands and products to be displayed alongside “hateful or extremist content.”

(Report by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)