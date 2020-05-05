Facebook whose traffic has increased with the coronavirus pandemic (Codid-19), continues to work on the arrival of new content with which to maintain its users. After release an app for your gaming platform; the company formed by Mark Zuckerberg prepares an interesting function. According to a leak, Facebook could leave you change the color of your wall soon.

The popular social network is working on a customizable background color and that you are trying to implement in your application for Android devices to get a more beautiful look. At least that’s what he has discovered Jane Manchun Wong, the well-known software engineer. Wong has shared this new feature on his official Twitter account, which he discovered a couple of weeks ago when he was still in an early stage of development. First of all, the customizable background color took colors from profile pictures to extrapolate a matching custom background color.

Jane recently posted a new update on these colored backgrounds, and it seems Facebook’s social network is working on improving this function, making it almost practical. In this way, now instead of using a custom color based on the profile picture, this feature, which will be coming to Facebook soon, select the closest color by default. Therefore, the background colors are now based on the cover photo. Jane has shared an image where you can see how the background would look.

Facebook could let you change the color of your wall very soon

Facebook improves the adaptive color Profile background prototype, now: – adapts based on cover photo rather than profile picture – picks the nearest color from a preset rather than calculating the average, mitigates the “ugly” color issue previously: https://t.co/5E7uRc35PU pic.twitter.com/cVGQmLJire – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 2, 2020

It should be noted that this new feature, which will make the social network enjoy a more attractive design, is still in an experimental phase, although it is expected that, after this leak, the adaptive wall colors Start showing up on Mark Zuckerberg’s well-known social network in the coming weeks, sooner rather than later.

Of course, you can also expect Facebook to add some additional improvements, such as color gradients, before officially launching this feature. At the moment it is only a decorative function, since it does not have a special function either. Of course, you have to wait for Facebook confirm this function officially to know all the details about these colorful backgrounds of the walls.

