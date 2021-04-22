Facebook could face massive legal action over data breach

The penalties for breach of the GDPR can reach up to 4 percent of the global annual income of the company, so we would find ourselves before a fine that could reach the $ 3.5 billionIf we take into account that, in 2020, Facebook made 86 billion dollars.

In any case, the experts urge users whose data was compromised to take legal action against the tech giant.

Thus, according to specialists, individual users who participate in the legal action could be offered compensation of up to 12,000 euros if it is successful, based on what would have already happened with similar cases in other countries.