Facebook could be using different job postings depending on your gender

04/12/2021 at 8:46 AM CEST

Researchers at the University of Southern California have found that Facebook showed different job ads to men and women at disproportionate levels. In some tests the researchers conducted last year, they found that men more often see advertisements for being Domino’s Pizza deliverers or Software engineering at Nvidia. While women find job ads more easily from places like Instacart or Netflix

The study suggests that there is a greater chance that Facebook will show a job advertisement depending on the gender we display on our profiles. Thus, gender seems to continue to prevail according to what jobs.

According to the researchers, Facebook is a “platform whose algorithm learns and perpetuates the existing difference in employment demographics.” It even occurs when the employer seeks to reach a balanced audience. On LinkedIn, for their part, the researchers found no signs of job postings being disproportionately displayed..

LinkedIn is a social network focused on work, while for its part, Facebook is much more open and less focused, which is why this may have happened.