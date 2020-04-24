Since Facebook announced the purchase of WhatsApp (in early 2014), many of the users began to wonder what changes the popular messaging service would experience in the hands of Mark Zuckerberg.

Let’s not forget that it continues to be a free application and, knowing that Facebook paid nearly $ 22 billion for itIt makes good sense for the company to have some plans in hand to recoup the investment.

“A long-term opportunity”

In late 2018 Chris Daniels (Vice President of WhatsApp) He said the app “would start showing ads soon.” We didn’t know much more about this implementation, and earlier this year Facebook seemed to abandon this idea.

Now we are facing a new twist and, according to a report published by The Information, Facebook apparently has not completely given up and they are still planning to introduce advertising on WhatsApp.

In fact, a spokesperson for the social network He has been tasked with confirming to Engadget that “commercials remain a long-term opportunity for WhatsApp.”

Let’s not forget that Facebook’s image has been seriously damaged in recent years, going from scandal to privacy-related scandal. According to the report published by The Information, Facebook abandoned these plans to avoid antagonizing regulators, who have been looking closely at their activities lately.

They claim that another reason is that some Company executives were concerned that this measure would lead to an exodus of users., who could flock to platforms like Telegram (which, at the moment, has no advertising either).

What we know is that, at least in the near future, Facebook has no immediate plans to introduce ads on WhatsApp, although it is still on the table.

Facebook has also discussed its plans merge your messaging infrastructure into all your applications. According to The Information, WhatsApp will be the one that will take the longest to integrate.