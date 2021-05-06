Facebook confirms Donald Trump’s veto from the social network

The former US president will continue to be banned from Facebook and Instagram, because he represents a “serious risk of violence.”

On January 6, 2021, Facebook Inc temporarily suspended Donald Trump’s accounts of its two main platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The decision came a few hours after protesters in favor of the then president stormed the Capitol, the seat of the United States Congress, with the intention of stopping the Electoral College session that certified the triumph of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential elections.

The veto cut off Trump’s second and third largest digital communication channels (60 million between Facebook and Instagram), accustomed to massively using social networks as a political platform since the start of his first campaign in 2016. Just 24 hours later , Twitter followed the same steps, permanently deleting the @realDonaldTrump account, followed by 88.8 million users.

The Congress buildings were evicted by the local police and after the closure of the facilities, the vanguard of protesters stormed the historic building, headquarters of the US legislature.

Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

At the end of January, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Head of International Affairs, explained in an official statement that the veto responded to “an unprecedented set of events that demanded unprecedented action,” claiming that Trump’s comments on the social network “Incited violence in the context of a peaceful transition of power.”

And although the world’s largest social network specified that the suspension would remain until at least January 20, the day his mandate ended, this Wednesday, May 5, the Content Advisory Council determined maintain the veto of Trump and review the decision in six months.

The decision fell into the hands of the Content Advisory Council, a supposed independent body created by the same company to make binding decisions with the social network regarding racist content, which incites violence, promotes false news and other types of sensitive material, made up of journalists, lawyers and human rights experts :

“Given the seriousness of the violations and the persistent risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending accounts of Trump on January 6 and extend that suspension on January 7, “the Council explained, concluding that in half a year, the social network should”reexamine imposition and justify a proportionate answer ”.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Facebook’s rigidity in the Trump case responds to an attempt to regain the credibility of the public and investors, following a history of recent accusations about the Zuckerberg inaction to regulate the content that incites hatred on the social network, as well as its interference in the dissemination of false news and political campaigns.

In July 2020, more than 900 global brands joined a boycott To withdraw its advertisements from Facebook because they believed, the company does not take sides to stop the supremacist campaigns inside, nor the messages of hatred and segregation that get millions of views from a hypersegmentation of audiences.

In November 2020, Zuckerberg announced the veto of political ads on the social network in the week before the elections, as a way to guarantee their neutrality in the last US presidential elections; However, this wave of decisions has also brought criticism from a sector that considers vetoes and account suspensions as a attack on freedom of expression under the company’s own criteria.

