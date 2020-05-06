Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

It has been on the market for more than a month and a half, and after years of waiting it is positioned as one of the most anticipated and successful titles by the Japanese developer.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It debuted as a Switch exclusive in late March and today, beyond controversies over its personalization mode, the community is being alluded to by social media privacy policies.

A report exposed (via Polygon) the situation that specifically afflicts groups on Facebook, which are beginning to be closed by the platform.

According to the source, this is because the company of Mark Zuckerberg would be confusing one of the objects of the game according to its algorithms: the Herbs, or what would be in English, the Weeds.

The Anglo-Saxon term is used more and colloquially to refer to marijuana / cannabis and not an object within a video game, which is why many of these communities they are confusing themselves with drug traffickers.

Thus, not only groups, but users on Facebook have been notified with the possibility of losing even their accounts for the alleged drug treatment, when it really is not.

But not everything ends there. “Molly” is a term used to refer to the MDMA or ecstasy, and it is precisely the name that one of the villagers of the game has. When the algorithm sees the words “trade” and “Molly” in the same message, it is thought that drugs are being trafficked.

An Animal Crossing facebook group I’m in is risking to be shut down because facebook thinks people are openly selling weed ….. pic.twitter.com/bxLA93ylWo – Sarah L. Fossheim (@liatrisbian) May 2, 2020

So now you know. Animal Crossing: New Horizons It arrived on March 20, 2020 on the Nintendo Switch.

