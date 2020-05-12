Facebook suppressed 2.5 million messages in which masks, gel and disinfecting wipes were sold irregularly

Facebook, owner of Instagram and WhatsApp, claimed to have eliminated “hundreds of thousands” of pieces of false information about the coronavirus COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March.

The Menlo Park (California, USA) company published its periodic report on compliance with the community standards, and on this occasion he was accompanied by data regarding how he has treated the health crisis unleashed by COVID-19.

In addition to the removal of hundreds of thousands of false information As purported cures for the disease or articles claiming that the coronavirus is no more dangerous than a common cold, Facebook also suppressed 2.5 million messages that were sold irregularly. face masks, gel and disinfecting wipes, as well as alleged COVID-19 tests.

In parallel, the company marked with alert messages on doubtful veracity another 50 million contents related to COVID-19 (in this case the data refers only to the month of April).

Facebook assured that the alert system It works well because when content is flagged as dubious, “95 percent of the time, people stop clicking on it.”

Finally, the firm that he directs Mark Zuckerberg He also said that up to 2 billion people worldwide have been able to access resources created by health authorities through their information Center and messages on Facebook and Instagram.

The global coronavirus pandemic has redoubled the political and social pressure that already existed in much of the world on internet platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Youtube so that they moderate the content shared in them, and avoid spreading fake news and of conspiracy theories.

On Monday, Twitter announced that it will also start alerting users to information it considers misleading about COVID-19, so that under these contents a notice or, if they are more serious, they will hide and in extreme cases, they will even be removed.

Apart from COVID-19, Facebook eliminated 1.7 billion million between January and March fake accounts, almost 10 million content that incited hatred, 40 million explicitly sexual or nudist content, 25.5 million messages with graphic violence and 2.3 million messages in which other users were harassed.

With information from EFE