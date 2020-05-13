The Menlo Park, California company released its periodic report on community compliance

The multinational Facebook, also owner of Instagram and WhatsApp, assured this Tuesday of having eliminated “hundreds of thousands” of pieces of false information about COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March.

The company in Menlo Park, California, published its periodic report on compliance with community regulations, and this time it was accompanied by data related to how have you dealt with the health crisis unleashed by COVID-19.

In addition to the elimination of hundreds of thousands of false information As purported cures for the disease or articles claiming that the coronavirus is no more dangerous than a common cold, Facebook also suppressed 2.5 million messages in which masks, gel, and disinfectant wipes were irregularly sold, as well as alleged COVID tests. -19.

In parallel, the company marked with alert messages about doubtful veracity another 50 million contents related to COVID-19 (In this case, the data refer only to April).

Facebook assured that the alert system works well because, when a content is marked as doubtful, “in the 95% of the time, people stop clicking on it. ”

Finally, the firm directed by Mark Zuckerberg also said that up to 2 billion people worldwide have been able to access resources created by health authorities through its information and message center on Facebook and Instagram.

Apart from COVID-19, Facebook eliminated between January and March 1.7 billion fake accounts, almost 10 million content that incited hate, 40 million explicitly sexual or nudist content, 25.5 million messages with graphic violence and 2.3 million messages in which other users were harassed.

It may interest you:

Facebook removes Trump follower accounts that attack immigrants and misinform

Lawyers provide orientation to immigrants through Facebook

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg squabble over length of coronavirus quarantine

.