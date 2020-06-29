Finally, Mark Zuckerberg “has given his arm to twist” (between quotation marks because we still do not know real consequences), and has joined Twitter in terms of beginning to tag content from politicians that they consider of journalistic interest (which is usually that of politicians like Donald Trump).

What is not clear is whether the company will go further than Twitter, and whether in addition to hiding content from Donald Trump for glorifying violence, it would also remove it. Zuckerberg has mentioned that “even if a politician or a government official says so [incitar a la violencia]If we determine that the content may lead to violence or deprive people of their right to vote, we will remove that content. ”

The rule to remove content from politicians that could cause harm was already applied, said Zuckerberg in Congress. The question is whether it will now be applied more emphatically with politicians, since until now there are no known cases in which it has been done. At least, from what Zuckerberg commented, it is extracted that the strategy will be similar to that of Twitter and will label. The question is whether, for example, Facebook now considers that the “when the looting begins, the shooting begins” that Trump said is to incite violence or not.

Recent precedent

But where does it all come from? That of freedom of expression is a debate that has only ignited in recent years, both as to what should be allowed, and as to how it should be allowed. In this sense, in recent months Twitter has taken measures for the first time against Donald Trump’s tweets, first marking them as potentially misleading, and later hiding another one for “glorifying violence”.

The decisions of Jack Dorsey’s social network led Trump to sign an executive order for the networks to stop “censoring” their content, or to expose themselves to so many demands that, in practice, they could not operate.

Facebook, for its part, remained in its position to continue without marking posts by politicians who did not comply with its rules, despite the great controversy that originated on social networks and among its own employees. Zuckerberg, in fact, remained in his position of not wanting to be an “arbiter” of the Internet.

What Facebook says it is going to do, and what could have caused the change

This is what Twitter did with a Trump tweet that glorified violence. It remains to be seen if Facebook would remove or flag it.

What Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that Facebook is going to do soon is “start tagging the content we leave because it is considered newsworthy, so people can know when the case is “. Here the CEO refers to leaving the content published, instead of deleting it, as they would do with any user who was not interested in the general opinion.

This content may continue to be shared, but at least users who do so will be warned that the company considers it problematic: “We will add a notice to tell people that the content they share may violate our policies.” Furthermore, Zuckerberg clarifies that, “Even if a politician or government official” posts content that incites violence or urges not to vote, Facebook will remove it. This represents a major change in strategy, although, again, we will have to wait to see how it is applied.

After years of not making decisions regarding political publications, eliminating them may become the company’s biggest change in strategy

Without mentioning Trump, the CEO mentions that “in general, the policies we are implementing today are designed to address the reality of the challenges facing our country and how they are showing up in our community.” At the moment, It also remains to be seen who will determine that the content incites hatred or may contain disinformation.: if it will be the company itself or if it will resort to external verifiers such as Maldita or Newtral, which until now have not analyzed content from politicians.

On what has led the company to change something as important as these standards, there are several important moments. After all the criticism from employees about the decision made not to label the Trump publication, Zuckerberg mentioned on June 6 that they would analyze the policies for a possible change. However, in recent days an advertising boycott of Facebook has emerged that has continued to grow.

This campaign aims to make Facebook harder against hateful content. In this sense, after the boycott of firms such as Patagonia, Mozilla, Upwork, Magnolia Pictures, Eddie Bauer, Verizon, VF Corporation (Vans or North Face) or Ben & Jerry’s, It seems that it was the decision to cut Unilever’s Facebook advertising that filled the glass.

