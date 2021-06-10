Facebook CEO plans to work remotely in the middle of 2022

Facebook extends remote work to its employees 1:02

(CNN Business) – Facebook is giving its employees more flexibility to work outside the office, and Mark Zuckerberg leads by example. Facebook CEO told his employees in a memo Wednesday that he plans to telecommute for at least half of next year, as confirmed by a company spokesperson to CNN Business. The memo was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“I have found that telecommuting has given me more space to think long-term and has helped me spend more time with my family, which has made me happier and more productive at work,” Zuckerberg wrote, according to the newspaper. .

Facebook said Wednesday that it would allow employees at all levels of the company to request telecommuting if their role allows it. Employees who want to return to the office will be able to do so flexibly, but will be encouraged to spend at least half of their time in the office, and employees will be able to spend up to 20 working days in a year remotely.

Facebook will also gradually expand the ability to telecommute across borders, starting next week with employees wanting to relocate from the United States to Canada and from anywhere in Europe or the Middle East to the United Kingdom.

Zuckerberg previously said that he expects at least half of Facebook’s workforce to telecommute completely in the next 10 years.

Facebook bets on remote work 0:26

With more than half of fully vaccinated American adults and a broader reopening of the economy on the horizon, many Silicon Valley companies that were among the first to move to remote work are now calculating how, and by how much, to reopen their businesses. Offices.

Twitter gave its employees the option to stay remotely forever if their role allows it, while Google is asking workers to choose between staying remotely permanently, going back to the office, or changing offices starting in September. this year.

Apple and Uber have adopted more rigid policies, requiring employees to return to their pre-pandemic office at least three days a week, also beginning in September.