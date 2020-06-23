Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Facebook continues to expand its influence in the world of video games. Now he did so by acquiring Ready at Dawn, a development studio best known for being responsible behind The Order: 1886, one of the first PlayStation 4 exclusives.

In a statement posted on the Oculus site, Facebook reported that Ready At Dawn is already part of the Facebook studies. As you can imagine, the acquisition is for the development studio to focus on creating content for Oculus VR, Facebook’s virtual reality platform.

It’s worth noting that while he’s best known for his work on The Order: 1886 and in God of War’s PSP installments, Ready at Dawn has experience in the VR world. We say this since they are the studio behind the Lone Echo series which marked a before and after in the mechanics of movement in the world of virtual reality.

Ready at Dawn will be part of Facebook, but will operate independently

In the statement, Facebook confirmed that all Ready at Dawn members will join the Oculus Studios team. Thus, no person lost their job as part of this acquisition.

That said, it is important to note that the company will operate independently. In other words, they will continue with their own way of working in their offices. The difference is that they will now develop projects for Oculus and that they will have the support of Facebook.

Facebook is open to buy more studios

It is worth mentioning that the acquisition of Ready at Dawn and Beat Studios is not the end of Facebook’s plans. In fact, they assure that they continue to explore options, so don’t be surprised if another company will soon join their ranks.

“We are exploring new ways to accelerate virtual reality and we have amazing and innovative plans for the next years of gaming. We are excited that Ready at Dawn is part of our team, ”the company explained.

Follow this link to see more news related to Facebook.